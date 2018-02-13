By Chris Emma–
(670 The Score) The Bears will play in the annual Hall of Fame Game this summer, facing the Ravens in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 2. This occasion will be marked by the induction of Bears great Brian Urlacher into the Pro Football Hall of Fame that weekend as a member of the 2018 class.
With this contest on the schedule, the Bears will play five preseason games as Matt Nagy prepares for his first season as the team’s head coach. It will also bring an early start to training camp in Bourbonnais as part of the schedule adjustments.
The Bears last played in the Hall of Fame Game in 2005, beating the Dolphins in Canton. They own a 4-0 record in this exhibition.
The Ravens will play in the game as legendary linebacker Ray Lewis also enters the 2018 class alongside Urlacher and six others.
Kickoff between the Bears and Ravens will be at 7 p.m. CT at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670 The Score 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.