CHICAGO (CBS) — While a record stretch of snowfall in Chicago came to an end yesterday, many roads were still icy and slick overnight, possibly causing several crashes early this morning.
Illinois State Police said there were numerous reports of spinouts overnight, because of black ice and other slick spots.
Icy roads might be to blame for a deadly crash on the Stevenson Expressway around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Illinois State Police said an SUV was merging onto northbound I-55 at Cicero, when the driver lost control, and the vehicle rolled over.
One passenger was killed, and three other people in the SUV were critically injured.
Roads were slick at the time, but the cause of the accident remained under investigation Tuesday morning.
Meantime, black ice might have been responsible for as many as 10 crashes on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Tuesday. No serious injuries were reported in any of those crashes.
State police notified the Illinois Department of Transportation to send out salt trucks to problem areas on the Dan Ryan ahead of the morning rush.
The bottom line for drivers headed to work Tuesday morning is to be careful on the roads, and give other vehicles plenty of room to avoid a crash.