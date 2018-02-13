CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed Tuesday morning on board a Megabus on the Kennedy Expressway.
Illinois State Police responded to the stabbing at 9:45 a.m. on the inbound Kennedy near Randolph. The bus pulled off the expressway after the stabbing.
Witnesses said a woman stabbed a man after he started acting out of control. It was not immediately clear how many other people were on the bus at the time.
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
“Megabus.com is fully cooperating with the authorities with their investigation. The safety of our passengers, employees and fellow commuters is our top priority,” Megabus spokesman Sean Hughes said in an email.
The suspect was in custody.