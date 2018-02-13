CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago Police officers are being treated for smoke inhalation after responding to an apartment fire in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.
The officers responded to a fire about 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of North Fremont, according to Chicago Police.
The officers were taken to a hospital where their conditions have been stabilized, police said.
No displacements occurred as a result of the fire, and an investigation was ongoing early Tuesday.
The Chicago Fire Department was not immediately available to provide further information.
