(WBBM Newsradio) — An Aurora City Council committee has given final approval to a Pride Parade in the western suburb on Father’s Day, June 17.
Aurora becomes the first city outside of Chicago to host such a parade in the metropolitan area.
Several speakers, including Ruby Raefort, expressed concerns about a 60-float parade that could be anything but family friendly, saying: “There’s no benefit in celebrating sexual preferences.”
Indivisible Aurora sought the permit. The organization’s chair, Chuck Adams, called the vote “a win for all of Aurora.”
The vote by the three-member committee Tuesday was 2-0.
The committee chair, Ald. Scheketa Hart-Burns, said she lacked the information to vote, and accused city personnel of going around her.
A couple of speakers expressed disappointment that the parade will occur on Father’s Day, a week before the Chicago parade, City staff said they chose the date because of conflicts with local events the two previous weekends and the Chicago parade the week after.
Indivisible Aurora will pay policing costs. Adams said the group is $2,500 from its goal.