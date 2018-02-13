CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — What’s on the birthday wish list of someone turning 100?
For Monica Affleck of River Forest the answer is ice cream. WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.
WBBM: When were you born?
“February 12, 1918,” Affleck said.
Retired CPS biology teacher Monica Affleck was all smiles on Monday at her 100th birthday party at the River Forest McDonald’s – a place she visits daily – surrounded by one of the things she loves most – ice cream.
“She’s always liked ice cream, but now she won’t eat regular ice cream anymore, she only likes McDonald’s ice cream,” said Affleck’s daughter, Jane Morocco.
Morocco posted a picture on Facebook last year with her mom holding up two ice cream cones. McDonald’s saw it and reached out.
They offered to host a birthday party to honor their loyal customer on her birthday. The dining area was filled with family and friends, flowers and candy.
And to add to excitement, the village of River Forest issued a proclamation declaring February 12th to be Monica Affleck Day in River Forest.
“All I think a community is looking for is people willing to give their time and she did that. How can you not celebrate that,” said Village President Cathy Adduci.
And while ice cream’s a favorite of hers, Affleck seemed to be equally happy when a niece mentioned the actor Ben Affleck. Her niece said Monica Affleck is a big fan.
Confirmation that Ben Affleck’s related is apparently something else Monica Affleck would like for her 100th birthday.