(CBS) – Gov. Bruce Rauner is delivering his budget message in Springfield on Wednesday, but the Republican incumbent is battling more than money problems this time around.
CBS 2 Political Reporter Derrick Blakley has more.
Rauner faces both a fiscal challenge and a political one. He has promised to deliver a balanced budget while rolling back the income-tax hike passed under the leadership of Democrats who control the Legislature.
The state already has a budget deficit of more than $500 million from last year’s budget – on top of $8.5 billion in unpaid bills.
Whatever he proposes is likely to be attacked by a host of opponents who want his job.
Republican Jeanne Ives says Rauner didn’t do enough to stop the income-tax hike, while Democrats JB Pritzker, Chris Kennedy and Daniel Biss blame Rauner for the two years state government did not have a full budget.