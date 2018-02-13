BREAKING: Chicago Police Commander Fatally Shot In Loop; He Confronted Armed Suspect | Worked With CPD Mounted Police
By Derrick Blakley
(CBS) – Gov. Bruce Rauner is delivering his budget message in Springfield on Wednesday, but the Republican incumbent is battling more than money problems this time around.

Rauner faces both a fiscal challenge and a political one. He has promised to deliver a balanced budget while rolling back the income-tax hike passed under the leadership of Democrats who control the Legislature.

The state already has a budget deficit of more than $500 million from last year’s budget – on top of $8.5 billion in unpaid bills.

Whatever he proposes is likely to be attacked by a host of opponents who want his job.

Republican Jeanne Ives says Rauner didn’t do enough to stop the income-tax hike, while Democrats JB Pritzker, Chris Kennedy and Daniel Biss blame Rauner for the two years state government did not have a full budget.

