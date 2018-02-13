(670 The Score) Particulars of right-hander Yu Darvish’s six-year, $126-million deal with the Cubs began trickling out Monday, with a notable detail.
Darvish will hold a full no-trade clause for the first four years of the six-year deal, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. He also holds an opt-out clause after the second year of the deal, as Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports previously reported.
Below is a year-by-year look at the salary for Darvish, per Nightengale. It carries an average annual value of $21 million. It’s front-loaded to a small degree, as it starts at $25 million in 2018, when the Cubs remain comfortably below the luxury tax threshold. Passing the luxury tax threshold — at $197 million in 2018 — could be in the Cubs’ future if they add a mega free agent in the 2018-’19 offseason.
2018: $25 million
2019: $20 million
2020: $22 million
2021: $22 million
2022: $19 million
2023: $18 million
Darvish is expected to be introduced as a Cub on Tuesday afternoon in Mesa, Arizona.