CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer’s fatal shooting is bringing back tough memories for other families of slain officers.

Jay Vincent was eight when his father was killed on the job. He spoke to CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini about how the families of officers are helped in the time of need.

Vincent said he immediately thought of Bauer’s daughter. “When I read the news, I cried on my couch,” he said.

Chicago Police officer Larry Vincent was 29 when he was killed, leaving behind two children and his pregnant wife. He was shot while pursuing burglary suspects.

“I remember everything. I can remember the knock on the door, and the officer that was there being barely able to get the words out of his mouth because he knew my mom.”

Vincent said, like his family, the Bauer’s will be supported by other officers, as well as an organization he’s involved with — the 100 Club of Chicago, an organization that provides for the families of first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The 100 Club of Chicago extends its condolences to the family of Commander Paul Bauer. Our thoughts and prayers continue for the Bauer Family and the Chicago Police Department. https://t.co/jnoeO51AKt pic.twitter.com/xQqYpBZqfF — 100ClubofChicago (@Chicago100Club) February 14, 2018

“We’re the first responders to the first responder,” said Joe Ahern, who heads the non-profit.

The 100 Club will immediately give the Bauer family $50,000.

“We’re there right away to help that family, and then we provide counseling,” Ahern added.

They’ve helped 21 children go to college, including Vincent and his siblings. An additional 64 will be helped in the coming years — all children of fallen police and firefighters.

“This is truly the city of big shoulders,” Vincent said. “I know the kindness of strangers and that, for me, has been such an important and powerful lesson.”

The 100 Club has given out more than $10 million.