(670 The Score) Out since taking a nasty face-first fall on Jan. 17, Bulls point guard Kris Dunn is set to return when his team hosts the Raptors on Wednesday night.
Dunn is expected to be limited to around 20 minutes, as he’s still working back to form and cited a “C-” for his conditioning status. Dunn has missed the past 11 games after suffering a concussion and two dislocated teeth, a stretch over which the Bulls went 3-8.
Dunn is averaging 13.7 points and 6.4 assists per game. He was invited to play in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday as part of All-Star festivities, and he plans to participate and bring his family to Los Angeles for the experience.
Tip-off between the Bulls and Raptors is set for shortly after 7 p.m. The game can be heard on 670 The Score, with pregame starting at 6:45 p.m.