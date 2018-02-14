CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Bones, a Belgian Malinois, is in training to become a cadaver dog for the Lake County Illinois Coroner’s Office.
“We figured it’s the Coroner’s office, and he’s going to be a primary cadaver dog, so what better name than Bones?” said Jason Patt, chief deputy coroner and Bones’ future handler.
Belgian Malinois is a medium-to-large breed of dog, and highly resembles German Shepherds.
“As far as we know, we’re the third office in the county to have one,” Patt said.
Bones will not only be a cadaver dog able to locate bodies and parts, he’s also being trained as a tracker. Furthermore, while he won’t be officially be a comfort dog, he’ll certainly play that role.
“If we’re out on a scene during a death investigation, we can bring the dog out to help comfort the children or families,” Patt said. “When our office gets involved, people are at some of the worst times of their lives, so the dog will be here to help relieve some of their stress and their pain.”
The Lake County Coroner’s office was able to purchase Bones, and provide his training, thanks to a grant from the D.A.S. Charitable Fund for the Preservation of Feline Animal Life, a trust that provides organizations with money for the care and training of canines.
Bones is expected to be sworn in next month and on the job in June.