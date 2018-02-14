(CBS/WBBM Newsradio) – Funeral services have been scheduled for Paul Bauer, the high-ranking Chicago police official who was gunned down in the Loop on Tuesday.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 653 W. 37th St. The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday at the church, according to a bulletin distributed within the Chicago Police Department.
Bauer’s interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemtery in Alsip.
Bauer, 53, died Tuesday during a confrontation with an armed suspect outside the James R. Thompson Center. The commander of the 18th District-Near North happened to be downtown when he heard a bulletin over the police radio describing the suspect.
A 44-year-old repeat felon was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses on Wednesday.
Admirers of the veteran police officer held a brief candlelight vigil Wednesday outside the 18th District.
Neighbors called Bauer fair and concerned. Aldermen called him a “regular guy” who took his oath seriously.
And then there were 18th District officers, such as Randall Stevens, who stood at the perimeter, still stunned.
“He was with us every day. He had the rank of commander, but was a police officer at heart, doing what we all do every day, and God bless him. He’s an angel in heaven now,” Stevens said.