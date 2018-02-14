(WBBM Newsradio) — Police have arrested a 13-year-old from Wheeling for allegedly breaking into a Libertyville gun shop a year and a half ago.
Someone in August 2016 backed a stolen pickup truck into Just Target Guns and stole ammunition.
Store manager Connie Shanahan says so long after the crime, he figured it would remain unsolved.
But he says the store received a call this week from Libertyville police, saying authorities in Wheeling had matched the teen with DNA collected from the break-in scene.
Shanahan says that news came as a total shock, as did the age of the suspect.
Even though the burglars weren’t able to take any guns, he says they’re in the process of installing more security at the store.