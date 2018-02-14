CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A mother and three of her children showed love Wednesday morning at the 18th District police station where Capt. Paul Bauer commanded.
Maureen Smithe and her children ages three, seven and nine, walked into the 18th District station with a dozen donuts and handmade sympathy cards from the children.
“It’s a very small thing. I wish we could have done more, but I just wanted to let them know the community is thinking about them and cares about them,” Smithe said.
Smithe said she and the children were upset Tuesday night when they found out about Cmdr. Bauer being killed.
“Right when my mom talked about it, I started crying, because I felt really bad for the family and, you know, just made a card,” said Smithe’s seven-year old son Mack Brusznicki.
Mack said his card said that Cmdr. Bauer will have peace in heaven. He said he drew the city and a police officer up on a cloud eating donuts.
“Just thought it was so sad. It’s too bad. He obviously was a great guy, a family man who put his life on the line for all of us Chicagoans,” Smithe said.
Her nine-year old daughter, Evie Brusznicki, also made a card that said she was sorry for the loss suffered by officers of the 18th District.