CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer, who was gunned down in the middle of downtown on Tuesday.

Charges against Shomari Legghette, 44, will be formally announced at a news conference at 4:15 p.m. He is a career criminal, with convictions for armed robbery and multiple arrests for drug possession.

Sources said Legghette was carrying a semi-automatic handgun with a 30-round magazine, and was wearing body armor. He shot Bauer at least four times in the head. Sources said he also was carrying multiple bags of heroin, crack cocaine, and marijuana at the time he was arrested.

Bauer confronted Legghette at the Thompson Center around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Legghette was running from tactical officers who had stopped him for questioning near the Renaissance Hotel near State and Lake. Bauer heard about the pursuit on his police radio and attempting to stop Legghette when he was shot.

Police and court records show Legghette has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1994, including at least five convictions.

• In January 2015, he pleaded guilty to drug possession charges, and was sentenced to 2 years in prison.

• In October 2011, he was convicted of a battery charge, and was sentenced to a year of probation and 30 days community service; he was cleared of a second battery charge and two counts of resisting an officer.

• In October 2009, he pleaded guilty to a gun charge from 2007, and was sentenced to 3 years in prison. A charge of being a felon in possession of body armor and a drug charge were dropped in that case.

• In 1998, he was convicted of armed robbery, and sentenced to 16 years in prison. In that case, the man wore body armor while committing a robbery in Forest Park, sources said.

• In 1996, he was convicted of a drug charge, and sentenced to a year of probation.

• He also had a drug possession case dropped in 2009; four other criminal charges against him in two separate cases were dropped in 1994.