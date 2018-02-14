CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fire Department said three police officers were injured Wednesday morning in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of 83rd and Halsted on the South Side.
According to police, an unmarked CPD unit with three police officers was en-route to a robbery in progress on the 200 block of West 87th St. The unmarked police unit was behind a van about to cross the intersection at 8300 S. Halsted, when the squad car attempted to pass the van on its left side and was struck by the vehicle as it made a left-hand turn. The police unit then struck a light pole.
Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the three officers to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. The driver of the squad car was taken in “red” or serious condition, and the other two in stable condition, but they’re believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the van was not injured. No further details are available at this time.
