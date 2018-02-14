CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer gave up his life in service to the city, and his brothers and sisters in blue were paying tribute to their longtime friend Wednesday morning, a day after he was gunned down by an assailant in the Loop.

Bauer spent the last two years of his 31-year career commanding the 18th District, spanning the Streeterville, River North, Lincoln Park, Old Town, Goose Island, and Gold Coast neighborhoods.

Bauer was working near the Thompson Center downtown Tuesday afternoon, when he heard police radio calls about a suspect who had run away from tactical officers, police said. The commander spotted the suspect and engaged him in a physical confrontation, when the suspect shot him several times, fatally wounding him.

The veteran officer leaves behind a wife and a 13-year-old daughter.

“His family paid a huge debt to keep the citizens of this city safe, and we owe them,” Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said.

The suspect who shot Bauer was taken into custody, and police have said they expect to file charges by Thursday afternoon.

Because he ran toward danger and not away from it, Bauer became the first Chicago police officer shot and killed in the line of duty since 2011, when Officer Clifton Lewis was slain during an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Bauer was set to appear next week at a “Coffee With The Commander” event, a monthly meeting he held with people who live and work in his district. Instead, he will be buried after his final call on Feb. 20.

Overnight, mourners left flowers and balloons outside the 18th District station, where a black and purple flag adorned in a gold star flew at half staff in tribute to Bauer.

Gold star flag flies at half staff outside Near North Side 18th district police station where Commander Paul Bauer served until he was gunned down in the line of duty yesterday. @cbschicago #CPD pic.twitter.com/t5A9WTFWQW — Mike Puccinelli (@MPuccinelliCBS2) February 14, 2018

“I think now it’s important that we focus on Commander Paul Bauer’s legacy, and what he meant to the city of Chicago,” Johnson said.

Johnson and Mayor Rahm Emanuel both visited the station Tuesday night for an emotional roll call with the men and women reporting for their first shift without their beloved commander.

“This is like a gut punch to the Police Department. It’s a gut punch to the city. I ask you to take a moment of time, remember what they do for us, and find a place and a time to thank them,” Emanuel said.

The hearts of every Chicagoan are heavy as we mourn the loss of Commander Paul Bauer. Commander Bauer stood for the highest ideals of our police department & our city—to serve & protect the people of Chicago. I ask every Chicagoan to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/b2lb52fNzZ — Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) February 13, 2018

On Wednesday, Johnson greeted the mayor at police headquarters.

The entire 18th District escorted Bauer’s body from Northwestern Memorial Hospital to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office Tuesday afternoon, saluting their former commander as the ambulance arrived at the morgue.

It was a procession marked by blue police lights and the arched ladders of two fire trucks raising the American flag above the intersection of Harrison and Leavitt.

The entire 18th District escorted their Commander to office of the medical examiner. Officers from all districts and specialized units are covering calls for service and assuming patrols in 018 pic.twitter.com/IqrPLD5JEL — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 13, 2018

Tuesday morning, all police command staff were gathering at Police Headquarters for an address by Johnson.

Detectives have been working through the night combing through evidence and building a case against the suspect. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said detectives expect to file charges by Thursday evening.