CHICAGO (CBS/WBBM Newsradio) — Charges were pending Wednesday morning against the man suspected of fatally shooting Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer in the Loop on Tuesday, but we already know the 44-year-old man has a lengthy criminal record.

Bauer, 53, was shot and killed while trying to apprehend a suspect Tuesday afternoon at the Thompson Center. The man he was chasing had just run away from a group of tactical officers who was acting suspiciously near State and Wacker. Officers sent out a description of the suspect over police radio, and Bauer spotted the suspect at the Thompson Center and confronted him. Police said that’s when the suspect shot him several times, fatally wounding the commander.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered at the scene. Sources tell CBS 2 the man was wearing body armor at the time of the shooting.

Detectives have been working through the night combing over evidence and building a case against the suspect. Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said charges were expected by Thursday afternoon.

This morning all command staff members will report to headquarters for an address by the Superintendent. Detectives worked through the night & continue to comb through evidence to build our case in the murder of Cmdr. Paul Bauer. We expect to file charges sometime in next 36 hrs. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 14, 2018

Police and court records show the 44-year-old man in custody has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1994, including at least five convictions.

• In January 2015, he pleaded guilty to drug possession charges, and was sentenced to 2 years in prison.

• In October 2011, he was convicted of a battery charge, and was sentenced to a year of probation and 30 days community service; he was cleared of a second battery charge and two counts of resisting an officer.

• In October 2009, he pleaded guilty to a gun charge from 2007, and was sentenced to 3 years in prison. A charge of being a felon in possession of body armor and a drug charge were dropped in that case.

• In 1998, he was convicted of armed robbery, and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

• In 1996, he was convicted of a drug charge, and sentenced to a year of probation.

• He also had a drug possession case dropped in 2009; four other criminal charges against him in two separate cases were dropped in 1994.

CBS Chicago and WBBM Newsradio are not identifying the suspect, because he has not yet been charged in Bauer’s death.