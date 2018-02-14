CHICAGO (CBS) — A person robbed a bank branch Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Richmond.
About 11:15 a.m., the male suspect robbed the McHenry Savings Bank branch at 10520 N. Main St., according to the FBI.
The robber is described as a white male, thought to be in his late 20s, with a thin build and medium complexion, the FBI said. He was seen wearing an orange knit hat, a tan coat, acid-washed jeans and black tennis shoes.
The robber should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said.
Anyone with information about the robbery should call the FBI’s Chicago field office at (312) 421-6700. A reward of up to $1,00 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
