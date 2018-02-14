POLICE COMMANDER SLAIN: A 'Gut Punch' To City | Chicago Police Commander Fatally Shot At Thompson Center | What We Know About The Suspect | Slain Commander Worked With CPD's Mounted Police | Officers Escort Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer's Body To Morgue
CHICAGO (CBS) — A person robbed a bank branch Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Richmond.

About 11:15 a.m., the male suspect robbed the McHenry Savings Bank branch at 10520 N. Main St., according to the FBI.

The robber is described as a white male, thought to be in his late 20s, with a thin build and medium complexion, the FBI said. He was seen wearing an orange knit hat, a tan coat, acid-washed jeans and black tennis shoes.

A surveillance photo of the suspect who robbed a bank branch Tuesday morning in Richmond. (Credit: FBI)

The robber should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the FBI’s Chicago field office at (312) 421-6700. A reward of up to $1,00 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

