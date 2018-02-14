POLICE COMMANDER SLAIN: A 'Gut Punch' To City | Chicago Police Commander Fatally Shot At Thompson Center | What We Know About The Suspect | Slain Commander Worked With CPD's Mounted Police | Officers Escort Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer's Body To Morgue
Filed Under:Chicago White Sox
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(670 The Score) Single-game White Sox tickets to contests at Guaranteed Rate Field this season will go on sale to the general public Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 866-SOX-GAME, going to the Guaranteed Rate Field box office or by visiting whitesox.com.

There’s a presale on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. for single-game tickets for season-ticket holders who have at least a 40-game package. For season-ticket holders with 20-game and 10-game packages and groups, there’s a presale on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

