White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(670 The Score) Single-game White Sox tickets to contests at Guaranteed Rate Field this season will go on sale to the general public Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 866-SOX-GAME, going to the Guaranteed Rate Field box office or by visiting whitesox.com.
There’s a presale on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. for single-game tickets for season-ticket holders who have at least a 40-game package. For season-ticket holders with 20-game and 10-game packages and groups, there’s a presale on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.