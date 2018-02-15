(CBS) Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has left spring training in Arizona to return to Florida after 17 people died in a mass shooting at his former high school.

The tragedy occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday and was the deadliest school shooting in five years in the U.S.

I’m told @ARizzo44 flew back to his hometown Parkland, FL after yesterday’s school shooting tragedy. Not surprised considering what that community means to him. #Cubs @cbschicago — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) February 15, 2018

Rizzo has remained an active member in his community. Last fall, he donated $150,000 to his high school for improvements to their baseball and softball fields.

On Wednesday as news of the shooting spread, Rizzo posted to Twitter, telling the community to “stay strong.”

Parkland and Coral Springs please stay strong! This is out of control and and our country is in desperate need for change. I hope In this darkest of times back home this brings everyone together and we can find love. You’re all in my prayers 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 14, 2018

The Cubs have told Rizzo to take all the time he feels he needs back home.

WBBM’s George Ofman spoke with Cubs’ General Manager Jed Hoyer about Rizzo leaving camp to go home.

“I was just texting with Anthony. I mean, he should go back there. Obviously this hits so incredibly close to home being at his high school and hometown. He needs to be there to comfort people. He can stay there as long as he wants. I think given who Anthony is as a person, it would have shocked me if he would have not wanted to go back. And obviously he has the team’s full support,” Hoyer said.

“He’s got our full support. Joe and Theo and I were talking about that this morning. When he thinks it is the right time to come back, he should come back, but in the meantime I think he is in the right place.”

A former student, Nikolas Cruz, has been charged with 17 counts of murder.