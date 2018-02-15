CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra service has been halted on the Union Pacific North Line, after a body was found on the tracks on a bridge in Evanston.
Shortly after 8 a.m., a Metra engineer called Evanston police to report a body on the northbound UP North Line tracks on the bridge crossing Dempster Street.
Police said it appeared the victim, a male, had been hit by a train, but the engineer who reported the body did not strike the person.
Metra was reporting extensive delays on the UP North Line as a result of the situation.
UP North Line trains were reporting delays of up to 50 minutes as of 9:45 a.m., and at least one train from Highland Park to Chicago has been cancelled.