CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Members of the Chicago Cubs surprised four patients at the Advocate Children’s Hospital on Wednesday with Spring Training tickets.

First the team surprised the patients with a trip to Wrigley Field, which they thought was cool enough, but then it got even better.

On a video screen, Cubs’ Albert Almora Jr. addressed each of the four by name inviting them to Spring Training in Arizona – a three-day, all expenses paid trip beginning Monday – plus private time with the players.

Some shrieked, some were speechless, and then it sank in – three days with their heroes.

Kyle Munch is taking best friend Robert Gonzalez.

“It’s crazy – what a crazy experience that is going to be,” Kyle said.

His father, Larry Munch said the most difficult part was keeping the secret for more than a week, since his son Kyle’s cardiologist called to ask if the 12-year-old would be interested.

The team wanted diehard Cub fans, and that is exactly what they received.

Kyle plays first base and outfield for the Oswego Cougars Travel Team despite a heart defect that has forced a series of surgeries, the latest of which occurred in October.

When asked who he wants to meet the most, he said, “anybody.”

Just the reaction his father expected. In fact, Munch said he didn’t know who would be more nervous when meeting the Cubs – him or Kyle.

The Advocate Children’s Hospital patients, who are all lifelong Cubs fans who range in age from 12 to 17, are battling various forms of cancer and heart health issues. They are from Des Plaines, Sleepy Hollow, Montgomery and the Garfield Park neighborhood of Chicago.

The Cubs are working with American Airlines and Sheraton Hotels to provide the accommodations.