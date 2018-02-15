SCHOOL SHOOTING: Accused School Gunman Nikolas Cruz Confesses, Police Say | Trump To Children After Mass Shooting: 'You Are Never Alone' | Coach Killed Protecting Students Hailed As Hero | Full Coverage, CBS Miami
(WBBM Newsradio) — Now hear this: Lose the chairs, orange cones, pieces of lumber and other items.

On Monday, Chicago city crews will begin clearing “dibs” markers, the Streets and Sanitation Department tweeted today. Anything resting along the curb will be thrown away.

In Chicago’s controversial dibs tradition, some motorists who dig out their cars after snow storms place some kind of item that serves as a warning to other drivers to steer clear of that spot.

Some people use humorous or elaborate displays, others simple household items. WBBM Newsradio’s Lisa Fielding this week profiled an Instagram page, @chicagodibs, that compiles some of the more bizarre examples.

