(CBS) – Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer is remembered for far more than his leadership on the CPD.
The commander of the 18th Police District was a man who got involved in his community, whether it was at his church – Nativity of Our Lord in Bridgeport — or at the school of his 13-year-old daughter, Grace.
At South Loop Elementary, blue ribbons line the street. Bauer is being remembered for always stepping up, starting the daddy-daughter dance and always smiling when with his daughter.
“You really realize how important that person was to you your school community, your community, and that someone has lost their husband and their father,” principal Tara Shelton says.
Students signed a giant condolence card for their grieving classmate. One message said, “Your dad was a hero.” Another said, “Stay strong we love you.”
Rishi Agrawal, a South Loop parent, says Bauer encouraged him to get involved. He calls Grace a superstar on the debate team he coaches.
Outside Bauer’s church, located near his home, a small army of crews cleared sidewalks, removed snow and trimmed trees in anticipation of this week’s visitation and funeral services for the fallen officer.
This church has a rich history. Funerals for Richard J Daley and his wife Eleanor “Sis” Daley were here.
The 44-year-old suspect charged in Bauer’s shooting death was ordered head without bond Thursday.