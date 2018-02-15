CHICAGO (CBS) — All Portage Township Schools, as well as the local private schools, were placed on soft lockdown on Thursday morning after reports of subjects walking around in the area carrying guns.

Portage Police received several reports on Thursday morning around 7:40 a.m. of two male subjects walking in the area of Mulberry Avenue and Brown Street while carrying guns; that lead police to call schools to be placed on lockdown and patrol officers to be stationed at each school.

“We had already had officers patrolling the schools given the events yesterday in Florida…Because the initial call indicated these subjects were in the vicinity of Fegely Middle School we are treating this as credible concern to our schools,” a police statement read.

Officers have since located the two individuals as of late Thursday morning and the lockdown has been lifted. According to Portage Police, the subjects are believe to be at least 18-years old. They “thought it would be a good idea to walk to the woods with Air Soft guns to shoot at targets.

“They appeared to have had no ill intentions, however one was arrested for False Informing and the other subject is being brought back to the Portage Police Department for further questioning. We have recovered and confiscated their Air Soft guns,” a police statement read.

The Indiana State Police assisted at Paul Saylor Elementary and South Haven Elementary and Burns Harbor Police is also provided assistance during the lockdown.

“Today/Tonight would be a good time to have a conversation about being aware of events in America and that our actions have consequences. We know this incident likely filled the community, school staff, parents and students with some anxiety, concern and maybe even a little fear,” Portage Police said.

“We also want you to know that yours schools were on point with their safety protocols and your Police Department sparred no resource or effort to bring as quick a resolution as possible to this situation while keeping the community updated.”