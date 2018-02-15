CHICAGO (CBS) — A freshman at a Palos Heights high school was arrested earlier this week, after posing with an AK-47 in photos shared on Snapchat.
The Cook County Sheriff’s office said detectives were notified of the images Sunday afternoon. The 15-year-old student at Shepard High School was arrested Sunday evening at his home in Worth.
One of the images shared online included the school’s name.
The boy was charged as a juvenile with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
A sheriff’s office spokeswoman said the gun he posed with was legally owned by an adult, but not his parents.