SCHOOL SHOOTING: Accused School Gunman Nikolas Cruz Confesses, Police Say | Trump To Children After Mass Shooting: 'You Are Never Alone' | Coach Killed Protecting Students Hailed As Hero | Full Coverage, CBS Miami
Filed Under:AK-47, Local TV, Palos Heights, Shepard High School

CHICAGO (CBS) — A freshman at a Palos Heights high school was arrested earlier this week, after posing with an AK-47 in photos shared on Snapchat.

The Cook County Sheriff’s office said detectives were notified of the images Sunday afternoon. The 15-year-old student at Shepard High School was arrested Sunday evening at his home in Worth.

One of the images shared online included the school’s name.

The boy was charged as a juvenile with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

A sheriff’s office spokeswoman said the gun he posed with was legally owned by an adult, but not his parents.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch