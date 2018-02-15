CHICAGO (CBS) — A 1-year-old boy was among two people rescued when a fire broke out Wednesday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
At 9:19 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of people trapped in a burning building in the 5600 block of South Damen, according to Chicago Fire and Police Departments.
Crews rescued the baby and an adult, the only occupants, the fire department said. The baby was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition with injuries from smoke inhalation. The adult didn’t need medical treatment.
Firefighters extinguished the fire by 9:30 p.m., authorities said. Four people, including the adult and baby, were displaced.
A space heater too close to flammable material appeared to be the origin of the fire, the fire department said. The apartment building also had no working smoke detectors.
