CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A candidate for Cook County Assessor, Andrea Raila, was ruled off the ballot this week.

She’s appealing the decision.

But for now, the Democratic primary is a head-to-head contest between incumbent Assessor Joseph Berrios and newcomer Fritz Kaegi.

And the gloves are off.

More from WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore.

Wealthy asset manager Fritz Kaegi says a new report outlining inequities in the Cook County property tax assessment system is the latest proof that Joe Berrios should be replaced.

“We don’t really need to have a drum roll to tell us this assessment system is regressive, that it’s not fair, that it needs to be fixed,” says Kaegi.

“This is actually what Joe Berrios campaigned on in 2010 and yet he hasn’t done anything about it. It’s gotten worse,” he says.

But assessor Berrios says he had inherited problems that had been there for 40 years.

And he’s made improvements in the office.

“There were other things that needed to be done at the office. Because the tax bills had not come out on time in 34 years,” says Berrios.

“And by law there were specific dates so that taxing bodies could get their money,” Berrios adds.

We talk to the candidates for assessor on this week’s At Issue program.

You can hear more Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.