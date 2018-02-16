CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Facing a challenge in his reelection bid, Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios is vowing to make any changes recommended by an independent team that found fault with the county’s property tax assessment system.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
The study by the Civic Consulting Alliance basically confirmed the findings of a Chicago Tribune-ProPublica Illinois investigation.
It found that residential properties are not assessed with consistency in Cook County.
High value properties are often assessed too low and low value properties are assessed too high.
Higher assessments mean higher taxes.
Assessor Joe Berrios acknowledged that CCA wasn’t even asked to look at commercial assessments yet.
“We’re taking one step at a time. First things first,” says Berrios. “We want to take care of residential assessment problems that we have. The thing is we have to do it one step at a time.”
The next step: proposing actual changes.