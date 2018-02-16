(WBBM Newsradio) — Police in northwest suburban Mount Prospect are treating an early-morning car fire as a possible murder.
WBBM’s Bob Roberts reports.
Police are saying little, and are asking for the public’s help.
The initial call came in just after midnight. Minutes later, when the flames were doused, authorities found the body.
They don’t believe that the car, found on Algonquin Road near Dempster Street, has any connection to the area.
But they believe the death to be suspicious and have called in the Major Case Assistance Team, which has questioned witnesses and processed the car for possible evidence.
