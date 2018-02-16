CHICAGO (CBS) — A Streamwood man has been charged with carjacking and murder in a crash that killed a 69-year-old woman in the Goose Island neighborhood earlier this week.
Police said 29-year-old Michael Jorgensen got into an argument with a 31-year-old man around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Walton Street, walked up to the man’s car, and pulled him out of the driver’s seat.
Jorgensen allegedly punched the victim several times before stealing his car and driving away. A short time later, Jorgensen allegedly crashed into another vehicle near Chicago and Larrabee, killing 69-year-old Perla Carandang and injuring a 36-year-old woman.
He was arrested at the scene, and charged with one felony count of murder, one felony count of vehicular hijacking, two felony counts of aggravated DUI, and two misdemeanor traffic violations.