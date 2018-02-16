(CBS) — Chicago’s loss is felt far beyond its borders.
Law-enforcement representatives from across Illinois and the United States and Canada made their way here to honor slain Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer.
“When one of us goes down, it takes a piece of you,” says Senior Cpl. John Fleming of the of the Wilmington, Delaware Police Department.
He and some of his colleagues were on the road for 13 hours but wouldn’t have missed the chance to pay their respects.
Rick Cavallero, president of the not-for-profit Brotherhood of the Fallen, helps to organize and send officers to wakes and funerals.
He expects officers here from every department in the state, representatives from Canada and members of law enforcement from dozens departments across the U.S.
“We’re nothing but an extended family — one big family that supports and loves and cares for each other,” Fleming says.