CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — DUI numbers in Naperville the past couple of months bucked the trend, but an official said it’s too early to call that a trend.
In Naperville and statewide, acording to Naperville Police Cmdr. Lou Cammiso, DUI arrest numbers have actually being going down the past few years.
But in December, there were 22 DUI arrests in Naperville compared to 11 the year before and 15 arrests in January compared to 9 in January of 2017.
“DUI arrests being up in December and January in Naperville, I think, it’s just too early to tell whether it’s a trend that will continue or if it’s just a blip just because it’s only two months worth of data,” Cammiso said.
Cmdr. Cammiso attributes the years-long trend in reductions in drunken driving arrests to more people using ride-sharing services, such as Uber and Lyft, and that people have being paying attention to warnings from police.
He said drunken drivers are especially targeted by police missions around certain holidays with St. Patrick’s Day being next.