CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — One heart doctor is leading an effort to bring criminal charges against the chief of cardiac surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
At issue is a device invented by Northwestern’s Dr. Patrick McCarthy to treat leaky heart valves.
Dr. Nalini Rajamannan, whose associations include the Mayo Clinic, claims McCarthy implanted the device in some patients without their consent.
She claims in some cases patients suffered heart attacks and died.
“There were patients that had a lot of injuries in Chicago and did not have a full understanding because no one told them they were receiving this device,” she says.
Rajamannan says documentation has been sent to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in an effort to bring criminal charges.
Northwestern and McCarthy have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and point out regulatory bodies and a Cook County jury have ruled in their favor.