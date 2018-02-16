CHICAGO (WBBM Newsradio) — A billboard campaign seeks to educate Chicago-area drivers about a traditional garment worn by some Muslim women. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
For six weeks, billboards along the Tri-State Tollway and I-55 will feature women wearing the hijab, a veil covering the head and chest.
Dr. Sabeel Amhed of the group Gain Peace hopes the billboards will reverse negative stereotypes he says some people have about the hijab.
He says the clothing article represents honor, chastity and respect – not subjugation, as some critics may suggest.
Ahmed says the billboards also connect the hijab with similar clothing worn by the Virgin Mary, as a way to show the virtue of the hijab.