CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a suspect after two people were injured when a man accidentally fired a gun at the Hyatt Regency Chicago hotel downtown Friday morning.

Central District Police Cmdr. Michael Pigott said a 24-year-old man had stayed the night at the hotel, and was checking out, when a gun fell out of his pocket and onto the floor, when it accidentally went off around 10 a.m.

“I heard a loud bang. I’m not sure what it was. I was in line at the concierge. That’s all I heard, and I saw everyone freaking out, asking what was going on, and I had no idea,” said one woman who was in the hotel at the time.

Police and fire officials said two people were injured, possibly from flying tile fragments after the gun went off. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Accidental shooting at 150 E. Wacker occurred after an offender mishandled a weapon and grazed 2 female victims with non life threatening injuries. Police are searching for the individual. pic.twitter.com/qjDtQhpdhO — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 16, 2018

The suspect fled the scene, and police were searching the area. Pigott said the suspect might have gotten into a vehicle after leaving the hotel.

Police have identified the man, because he left his driver’s license at the hotel, and Pigott said he is confident the man will be caught soon. Police did not release a detailed description of the man.

“There’s no need for concern. We don’t believe there’s any danger to the public,” Pigott said.

The hotel is hosting a convention for 5,000 school psychologists on Friday. Many of them were talking about school shootings, but said they were not aware of the shooting in the lobby.