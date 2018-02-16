CHICAGO (CBS) — A handful of inmates at Cook County Jail applauded when the man charged with killing Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer walked past their holding cell on Thursday.
The Cook County Sheriff’s office said surveillance video shows 27 inmates in a holding cell in an area connecting the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to the jail. As officers escorted Shomari Legghette back to jail after his bond hearing on Thursday, between 3 and 5 of the inmates can be seen clapping.
Cara Smith, chief policy officer for Sheriff Tom Dart, called the inmates’ actions “disgraceful and despicable.” She said officials were working to identify the inmates who clapped, and would ask the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office to consider using the video against them in sentencing in their cases.
The inmates also are being transferred to other jails outside Cook County, according to Smith.
Legghette was denied bail at his bond hearing on Thursday. Prosecutors said he shot Bauer six times in a stairwell outside the Thompson Center, after the commander tried to stop Legghette after he fled a street stop a couple blocks away.
A four-time felon, Legghette was armed with a semi-automatic 9mm handgun with an extended 30-round clip, and was wearing ballistic body armor at the time.
Bauer leaves behind a wife and 13-year-old daughter. His wake is Friday afternoon, and his funeral and burial are Saturday morning.