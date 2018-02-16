By Bruce Levine–

GLENDALE, Ariz. (670 The Score) — When you walk around the Chicago White Sox locker room in Glendale, you get the sense of the first day of school and students finding their comfort zone among the other new students and teachers. Who sets the tone for that new year always brings different twists and surprises along the way.

In one corner you have James Shields the grizzled veteran of 15 years in the trenches. The other side of the clubhouse features young up-and-comers that hope to be main ingredients of the Chicago rebuild. Enter Lucas Giolito.

Giolito along with Carson Fulmer and Reynaldo Lopez should help comprise three-fifths of the White Sox rotation with Shields and returning free agent acquisition Miguel Gonzalez the remainder of the staff. The 23-year-old pitcher had a successful run at the end of 2017, going 3-3 with a 2.38 ERA in seven starts.

Shyness is not a trait that the Los Angeles native possesses.The rising White Sox organization seems to be empowering the group to be all they can be.

“I don’t feel like a seasoned guy by any means,” Giolito said on Friday. “It is kind of cool coming to camp with a little bit of experience and luckily having had a little success in the big leagues last year. Being around all the young guys and hopefully stepping into a bit of a leadership role, I think will be very important. All of us young guys need to be leaders in a sense. If we can learn from the current veteran guys that will help make the group more special than it is so far.”

Tim Anderson entering his second full season as the team’s shortstop has joined Giolito by throwing his leadership hat into the mix for 2018.

“I don’t know what it is but I do feel I attract a lot of people,” Anderson said of his leadership style. “I love to rub people the right way. I treat people the way they should be treated. I differently plan to be more vocal and step into the leadership role and lead these guys.”

This type of rhetoric coming from 23- and 24-year-old players is not common. In some cases, that type of brashness would be considered insubordinate behavior. That is not the case when you have leaders such as manager Rick Renteria and his coaches running the show.

Both Giolito and Anderson have been emboldened and encouraged by the Renteria style of positive reinforcement.

“We get the message from him about that,” said Giolito. “We get that message from the speeches and talks he gives us before we go out on the field. He motivates us to play at our highest level and ability. He wants to see us have success. We need to be leaders so everyone buys into the team concept.

“Everyone can lead in their own way. Either by example or whether you are going to be the guy to stand to stand up and tell people how to do things. If everyone can show leadership qualities it will make for a better team. We are collectively in this together.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.