CHICAGO (CBS) — A man raped a woman at knifepoint early Thursday morning in the Little Village neighborhood, police said.
The man walked out of an alley in the 3300 block of West 25th Street around 3:30 a.m., and followed the victim for a block, before forcing her into an alley, where he sexually assaulted her while armed with a knife, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The man fled the scene on foot, police said.
Police had only a vague description of the suspect. Anyone with information about the attack should call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.