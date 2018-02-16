CHICAGO (CBS) — They are some of the best pictures capturing First Lady Michelle Obama’s final four years in the White House.

The woman behind the lens for all those pictures is Amanda Lucidon.

She was the only female White House photographer during the Obama’s last four years.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker has the story.

“To work for the first African American First Family is an incredible honor and a privilege.”

It was an honor Amanda Lucidon relished for four years, as the official photographer for former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“I got to go to 20 countries while working with them,” says Lucidon.

She figures she snapped more than 200,000 photographs of Mrs. Obama with the military, students, her daughters and the man she married who ran the country.

When asked if she ever got a chance to speak to President Obama, she smiled.

“That was the cool thing about both of them. They are really genuine, humble, authentic people,” says Lucidon. “It was so amazing to be a part of their team.”

Lucidon is in Chicago sharing her love for her job and her art with students at Herzl Elementary School.

“For those of you interested in photography you have to know what the light situation is,” Lucidon tells the students.

What did the students learn?

“If you fall down, just get back up again,” says Lucidon.

Lucidon has compiled about 150 of her photographs of Michelle Obama into a book.

It’s called “Chasing Light.”

“Mrs. Obama was a role model, inspiration and light to me. I hope the book reflects her dignity, grace and beauty.”

Lucidon volunteers for a national art program called Turnaround.

It promotes art in underserved communities.