CHICAGO (CBS) — Victims of sexual harassment in the public and private sector can now report their allegations through a hotline.
The Illinois Department of Human Rights partnered with The Chicago Lighthouse to set up a sexual harassment hotline.
It will also provide referrals to counseling and legal services.
“This hotline will allow for a more centralized process for the public to find necessary resources and assistance in the filing of sexual harassment complaints,” according to IDHR Acting Director Janice Glenn. “Through this service, our agency can better enforce laws that protect Illinois residents and prevent acts of sexual harassment.”
The Sexual Harassment Hotline Call Center will available Monday through Friday, with the exception of state holidays, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The number is 877-236-7703.
Information from the hotline and website will be confidential.
The website can be found here.