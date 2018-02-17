CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s been a horrible, tragedy filled week.
So a creative suburban principal tried to end it on a positive note.
Amy Read brought her comfort dog to Butler Junior High School in Oak Brook.
The students flocked to him.
“Buster is a four-year-old golden retriever and he came to school with me today just to provide some comfort to the kids,” says Read.
“With the events that are occurring in schools and other areas, it’s nice to bring a dog like this to have the kids feel safe and secure.”
Read says she brought Buster to school specifically because of the Florida shooting.
Buster visits other times as well, including days to encourage kids to read.