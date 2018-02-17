CHICAGO (CBS) — They came by the thousands to pay their respects to fallen Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer.
Dignitaries and fellow officers said their goodbyes to Bauer who was shot and killed earlier this week at the Thompson Center.
While those speaking talked about his dedication to the force and notable kindness, there were pointed words for the alleged gunman and how he was able to kill Bauer.
Father David Brandt compares Bauer’s assailant to a leper.
Captain Mel Roman, who was Bauer’s partner, remembers how hard it was to keep up with Bauer because he was everywhere.
Captain Roman adds that Bauer cared about every incident in his district and was beloved by everyone.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says Bauer was a street cop at heart.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel got emotional talking about the family Bauer leaves behind.
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner thanked the police for their service.
