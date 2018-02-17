CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — For 24 consecutive hours, 55 men and women took a plunge into Lake Michigan to benefit the Special Olympics.
The Super Plunge ended Saturday afternoon.
WBBM’s Bob Roberts stopped by Evanston’s Clark Street Beach to see how it went.
Make no mistake, “Super Plunger” Bill Devine is miserable.
Miserable but happy to be raising money for a worthy cause.
“Pretty much we cover the entire gamut of emotions. It was a lot of fun, a lot of good guys here. Definitely more of a party atmosphere this year. Everybody was really into it. So it was nice,” says Devine.
“About 2:00 in the morning we hit a wall it got a little quiet. But at 5:00 a.m. we got right back up and everybody has been going full speed since then.”
At least, he says, it’s not in the middle of a polar vortex the way it was three years ago.
The Super Plunge kicked off a month’s worth of plunge events benefiting the Special Olympics with the goal of raising two million dollars.