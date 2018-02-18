CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands could flood the Loop Sunday for an anti-gun march, days after a gunman entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with an assault rifle, killing 17 people and wounding 15 others.
Organizers are scheduled to first hold a rally at 1 p.m. in Federal Plaza, according to CBS 2’s Lauren Victory. They will then move to Daley Plaza for a moment of reflection. Demonstrators are then expected to walk along the Riverwalk and shout their message in front of Trump Tower.
Protesters will echo the same sentiments as students from Parkland, Florida. The teens are among the thousands now urging lawmakers to seriously consider national gun control reform, including a ban on assault rifles like the AR-15, which police say the accused man, Nikolas Cruz, used.
Sunday’s march is also meant as a show of solidarity for grieving students.
“We are going to change the law, and it is all going to be due to the tireless effort of the school board, the faculty members and most importantly, the students,” student Emma Gonzalez said during a gun control rally in Fort Lauderdale Saturday.
“The kids who were actually in the shooting are the ones that are leading the change for once,” another student, Alfonso Calderon, said. “It’s not politicians or other people who are telling us what to do or how to think.”
At least 1,000 people have RSVP’d to the rally — 10,000 indicated that they were interested in the event on Facebook. Attendance could shut down streets in the Loop.
A symbolic 17-minute walkout by teachers and students nationwide is planned for next month.