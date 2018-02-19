CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Wheaton Police say a child was impaled by a curb marker in a pile of snow Monday afternoon.
Police say the incident happened at the Church of the Resurrection on Union Avenue just before 1 in the afternoon. A boy and his mother were there for a church function.
“A 5-year-old boy who was playing in a snow hill at the church lost his balance and fell,” said Wheaton police Lieutenant Bob Miller. “When he came down, his cheek got impaled on a curb marker — the long, orange-fluorescent curb markers.”
Miller says the curb marker went into the boy’s cheek about an inch, then came right back out.
The boy was transported to Central DuPage Hospital in good condition.