CHICAGO (CBS) — At least five people were killed and 21 were wounded across Chicago over the President’s Day weekend through Monday morning.

The latest fatal shooting happened at about 2:10 a.m. Monday in the South Shore neighborhood. A 34-year-old man was a passenger in a ride-share vehicle in the 7400 block of South Stony Island Avenue, when another car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, striking the man in the head and neck.

The victim was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody Monday morning.

Around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, a male was shot in the back in the 7700 block of South Kilbourn Avenue in the West Lawn neighborhood, police said. The victim, whose age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one was in custody Monday morning.

Around 1 am. Sunday, two men were standing on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of West 80th Street in the Gresham neighborhood, when they heard gunshots, police said.

A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was later pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. A 33-year-old man was shot in the legs, and was taken to Christ in good condition. No one was in custody Monday morning.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 700 block of East 133rd Street in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood, when shots were fired, and he was struck in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one was in custody Monday morning.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 10200 block of South Hoxie Avenue in the South Deering neighborhood.

Two teenagers were sitting in a vehicle when a group of men walked up and opened fire. A 19-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. An 18-year-old man was shot in the back, and was taken to Christ in critical condition. No one was in custody Monday morning.

At least 19 other people were wounded in shootings over the weekend.