CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The deadline to sign up for one of the more unusual charitable events in the Chicago-area is Tuesday.
It’s the Chiditarod, which raises money and collects food for the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Spokesperson Stephanie Esposito said the March 3 event which begins at Hubbard and Wolcott features decorated shopping carts racing around city streets in a fun competition.
“Chiditarod likes to call itself the world’s largest mobile food drive. We are a pub crawl, food drive, fundraiser, shopping cart costumed race that goes through the streets of Chicago,” she said.
Last year the Chiditarod raised about $40,000 dollars to help feed the hungry in the Chicago-area.
And while the event is fun, Esposito said hunger across the Chicago-area is a serious problem that this event helps ease.